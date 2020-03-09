Global Bio-ethanol Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis And Forecast of 2025

Global Bio-ethanol Industry

This report studies the global Bio-ethanol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bio-ethanol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

COFCO

Tianguan

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

ZTE Energy

Longlive Bio-Technology

SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

Bio-ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

As a basis raw material, Bio-ethanol is mainly added in gasoline, in order to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. Downstream consumers are very single, so the manufacturer’s bargaining space is very limited

The product is in transition, the Chinese market is still very unstable, and its’ price depends on the policy; while some of his shortcomings also make consumers do not like to use the gasoline added bio-ethanol. On the other hand, it also prevented the promotion of this product.

The study group felt that the industry faced considerable uncertainty, the regulations at the national and local government levels were inadequate and that caution was needed to enter the market.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Other Source

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Gasoline

Other Biofuels

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Bio-ethanol capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Bio-ethanol manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-ethanol are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Bio-ethanol Manufacturers

Bio-ethanol Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bio-ethanol Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Bio-ethanol market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Bio-ethanol Market Research Report 2018

1 Bio-ethanol Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-ethanol

1.2 Bio-ethanol Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Bio-ethanol Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Bio-ethanol Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Corn Source

1.2.4 Cassava Source

1.2.5 Other Source

1.3 Global Bio-ethanol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-ethanol Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Gasoline

1.3.3 Other Biofuels

1.4 Global Bio-ethanol Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Bio-ethanol Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Bio-ethanol (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Bio-ethanol Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Bio-ethanol Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Bio-ethanol Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Bio-ethanol Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Bio-ethanol Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Bio-ethanol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-ethanol Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio-ethanol Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Bio-ethanol Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Bio-ethanol Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Bio-ethanol Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Bio-ethanol Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Bio-ethanol Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Bio-ethanol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio-ethanol Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Bio-ethanol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Bio-ethanol Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Bio-ethanol Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Bio-ethanol Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bio-ethanol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Bio-ethanol Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 COFCO

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 COFCO Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Tianguan

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Tianguan Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 ZTE Energy

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Longlive Bio-Technology

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Bio-ethanol Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Bio-ethanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-ethanol Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-ethanol

Continued…….

