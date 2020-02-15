Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2019: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods.

Bio-based polymers generally have a lower CO2 footprint and are associated with the concept of sustainability. Because of concerns about the depletion of fossil resources and the global warming associated with the use of petrochemicals, new bio-based polymers continue to be developed.

Asia Pacific was the largest producer of bio-based polyurethane and accounted for just less than one-third of total production in 2017. Abundant availability of synthetic diisocyanates and increasing production capacities of regional bio-PU manufacturers are the major factors that contributed to bio-based polyurethane market growth. The regional market is anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period on account of increasing infrastructure spending especially in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growth of automotive and packaging industries may also spur growth in demand for these bio-polymers in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Lubrizol

Dow Chemical

SNP

Mitsui Chemicals

Rampf Holding

Johnson Controls

Rhino Linings

Bayer Material

Woodbridge Foam

Malama Composites

TSE Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical Appliances

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU)

1.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rigid Foams

1.2.3 Flexible Foams

1.2.4 Case (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers)

1.3 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics & Electrical Appliances

1.4 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bio-Based Polyurethane (PU) Consumption (2014-2019)

