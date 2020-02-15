Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market Insights, Forecast to 2019: A Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Bio-ethylene (bio-based ethylene) is produced from bio-based material. Traditional ethylene, on the other hand, is manufactured from fossil fuels through thermochemical processes. Similar to traditional ethylene, bio-ethylene can be used as a raw material for a variety of organic chemicals and plastics. Bio-ethylene is generally produced from bioethanol. Fermentation of pre-treated biomass results in the production of bioethanol. Bioethanol is primarily used as a blend in transportation fuel.

North America bio-based ethylene demand is expected to exhibit significant growth on account of high degree of technology evolution and supportive political scenario. Asia Pacific is also a promising market for bio-based ethylene due to the presence of large scale domestic ethylene manufacturers who are shifting their focus towards bio-based ethylene. Growing application market demand coupled with high production capacities in China is expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific.

The global Bio-Based Ethylene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bio-Based Ethylene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-Based Ethylene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atol

Cargill

The Dow Chemical Company

Alberta

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulosic Biomass

Segment by Application

Packaging

Detergents

Lubricants

Additives

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bio-Based Ethylene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-Based Ethylene

1.2 Bio-Based Ethylene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sugars

1.2.3 Starch

1.2.4 Lignocellulosic Biomass

1.3 Bio-Based Ethylene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-Based Ethylene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Detergents

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Additives

1.4 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-Based Ethylene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bio-Based Ethylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Based Ethylene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bio-Based Ethylene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bio-Based Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bio-Based Ethylene Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-Based Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bio-Based Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bio-Based Ethylene Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-Based Ethylene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-Based Ethylene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bio-Based Ethylene Production (2014-2019)

Continue…

