In this report, the Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bio-based-butanol-market-research-and-forecast-2019
Bio-based butanol or biobutanol is a butanol that is produced from biomass feedstocks (like corn, cassava, molasses, sugar beet and sugar cane etc). Butanol is a 4-carbon alcohol that is currently used as an industrial solvent in many wood finishing products. Biobutanol can be utilized in internal combustion engines as both a gasoline additive and or a fuel blend with gasoline. Since biobutanol is more chemically similar to gasoline than ethanol, it can be integrated into regular internal combustion engines easier than ethanol.
First, due to non-renewable petroleum resources and volatility in international oil prices, bio-based butanol has become a new alcohol biofuel production with the environmental protection and high-profit. The key is that, increasingly, processes based on renewable starting materials provide a critical alternative source of “on-purpose” production for certain chemicals. Bio-based butanol is an alcohol that can be produced from renewable, organic material (biomass) including corn, wheat, sugarcane and—in the future—non-food plants.
Second, the bio-based butanol industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and high raw materials costs. Companies are more concerned with technology and raw materials costs, so Brazil, China, India and other crops developing regions have raw material cost advantage.
The bio-based butanol manufacturers are Gevo, Butamax, Cobalt, Green Biologics.
The global Bio-based Butanol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bio-based Butanol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bio-based Butanol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gevo
Cobalt
Green Biologics
Butamax
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bio-Based N-butanol
Bio-Based Isobutanol
Segment by Application
Biofuel
Industrial Solvent
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bio-based-butanol-market-research-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Bio-based Butanol Market Research and Forecast 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com