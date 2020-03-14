Global Bio-Alcohols Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

An alcohol is an organic compound with one or more hydroxyl groups (entitiescontaining Oxygen-Hydrogen bonds). Ethanol (found in alcoholic beverages), methanol (found in methylated spirit), and propanol are some of the commonly known alcohols. Historically, alcohols have been used majorly as fuels. Methanol, Ethanol, Propanol, and Butanol are the alcohols that have been of great interest to industrialists, because of their ability to be synthesized chemically &biologically, and characteristics that allow them to be used in internal combustion engines. Due to rising environmental concerns,oil price spikes,and concerns over greenhousegas emissions from fossil fuels, bio-alcohol fuels are predominantly being used as an alternative to power machines and vehicles, sincethey are cleaner to burn and are derived from renewable energy sources.The most common biologically produced alcohol is Bio-ethanol, produced by the action of enzymes and microorganisms through the fermentation of starches, sugars, or cellulose. Bio-butanol, another biofuel, is often claimed to provide a direct replacement for gasoline, as it can be used directly in a gasoline engine.

The petrochemical industry is the one of the major users of bio-alcohol, using them as additives to petrol/gasoline, thus helping in conserving fuels.Bio-ethanol is the principle fuel being used to power vehicles and machinery.It is also used for manufacture of cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, production of alcoholic beverages, fabricating and operating farm machinery and manufacturing fertilizers.

The bio-alcohol market is getting bigger with each passing day. Bio-alcohols have high power potential making them a great feasible class of fuels to be used at large scales.Industries are regarding bio-ethanol as a renewable and sustainable new energy source, and it has already become an important fuel blender. An acute shortage of fossil fuels and the ever-growing pollution is what’s driving the global bio-alcohol market.

In terms of type, the market is segmented into bio-methanol, bio-ethanol, bio butanol, bio-BDO and others. In terms of application, this market serves industries ranging from medical to transportation and infrastructure.

Europe has been the leading consumer of bio-alcohols, followed by North America and APAC. The production of bio-alcohols market will shift towards China owing to the easy availability of raw materials and significant investment in the country by major players in the market such as BASF.

The shifting focus towards eco-friendly products, organic alternatives, and technological advancements are offering numerous opportunities in the bio-alcohols market. Rising crude oil prices, demand from the automobile industry, and stringent government regulations are driving and opening up new doors for the bio-alcohols market.

The only disadvantage to be aware of when considering bio-alcohol as an alternative fuel would be the fact that one needs large amounts of fossil fuels to raise the crops bio-alcohols come from. However, considering the benefits of reduced carbon emissions by bio-alcohols, companies are already experimenting with ways to make it more profitable.

Some of the major players in the market include BASF, BioAmber, Braskem, Cargill, Cobalt, CoolPlanetBiofuels and DSM.

