Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

Billiards and snooker are popular cue sports that are played on tables covered with a cloth or baize, with pockets in each corner and in the middle of each long side. This game is played with a cue and synthetic hard balls. The aim of the game is to pocket all the balls for points. There are different types of billiards that are played using different strategies.

Rise in online sales, advent of organized retail, low cost of playing the sports for recreation are main factors contributing to the growth of market. E-retailing of various products, including billiards and snooker equipment, is gaining popularity because of it is time-saving and cost-effective. Customers do not need to go to practical store instead of shopping online. As for advent of organized retail, billiards and snooker equipment are primarily sold through organized retail chains like specialty stores and department stores. In terms of geography, the Americas dominated the global billiards and snooker equipment market during 2016 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period. Factors like established popularity of the game in the US, Canada, and Brazil and numerous associations promoting the sport in the region and across the globe are expected to spur the popularity of the market.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Brunswick Billiards

Diamond Billiard Products

Fury

Imperial International

RILEYLEISURE

Segment by Type

Tables

Balls and Cues

Segment by Application

Sporting Goods Retailers

Online Retail

Department Stores

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

