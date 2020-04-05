Global Bilberry Extract Development Overview 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bilberry is a fruit native to Europe, having multiple health benefits. It has been used from ancient times as medicine for various diseases and disorders such as diarrhea, cataracts, etc. Bilberry is widely known for its efficacy in improving vision. Bilberry is more often consumed as a fruit as well as in extract form. Bilberry extract has applications in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industries, dietary supplements, etc. bilberry possess different chemicals such as tannins, flavonoids, etc. that are responsible for various health benefits.
Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in fueling the growth of present Bilberry Extract market. Increasing awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Awareness about associated health benefits of bilberry extract as a dietary supplement, food ingredient, etc. is also expected to drive the sales. Widely known benefits of bilberry extract in improving eye vision is also expected to be a driving force over the forecast period.
Usage of bilberry extract along with other medications could be harmful, which could be considered as a restraint. Long term excessive use of bilberry extract could lead to severe weight loss, which could restraint the market growth and hamper the overall sales. Consumption of healthy food products and dietary supplement is trending across the globe.
The global Bilberry Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bilberry Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bilberry Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Now foods
Natrol
Source Naturals
Bio Botanica
Life Extension
Athelas Nutraceuticals
Nature’s way
Swanson
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid
Powder
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Food and Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Others
