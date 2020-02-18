Global Bike Helmet Market Share Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecast up to 2025

Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822505-global-bike-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%.

The Global Bike Helmet market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bike Helmet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Bike Helmet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bike Helmet in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bike Helmet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bike Helmet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

ABUS

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

Market size by Product

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Market size by End User

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bike Helmet market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bike Helmet market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bike Helmet companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Bike Helmet submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike Helmet are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bike Helmet market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822505-global-bike-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bike Helmet Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 MTB Helmets

1.4.3 Road Helmets

1.4.4 Sport Helmets

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.5.3 Sport Games

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bike Helmet Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bike Helmet Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Bike Helmet Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bike Helmet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bike Helmet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Bike Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bike Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bike Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bike Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Bike Helmet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bike Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bike Helmet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bike Helmet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bike Helmet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue by Product

4.3 Bike Helmet Price by Product

……………………………………………….

……………………………………………….

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Bike Helmet by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Bike Helmet Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Bike Helmet Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Bike Helmet by Product

9.3 Central & South America Bike Helmet by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vista Outdoor

11.1.1 Vista Outdoor Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Products Offered

11.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

11.2 Dorel

11.2.1 Dorel Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Dorel Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Dorel Bike Helmet Products Offered

11.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

11.3 Specialized

11.3.1 Specialized Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Specialized Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Specialized Bike Helmet Products Offered

11.3.5 Specialized Recent Development

11.4 Trek Bicycle

11.4.1 Trek Bicycle Company Details

………………….

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)