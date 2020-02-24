Global Bike Helmet Market Share Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecast up to 2025

Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3822505-global-bike-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%.
The Global Bike Helmet market is valued at 820 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bike Helmet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Bike Helmet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bike Helmet in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Bike Helmet market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Bike Helmet market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Specialized
Trek Bicycle
Merida
Giant
ABUS
Mavic
Scott Sports
KASK
MET
OGK KABUTO
Uvex
POC
Urge
Orbea
GUB
LAS helmets
Strategic Sports
One Industries
Limar
Fox Racing
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Moon Helmet
Locatelli Spa
Rudy Project
Shenghong Sports
HardnutZ
SenHai Sports Goods
Market size by Product
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Sport Helmets
Market size by End User
Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Bike Helmet market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Bike Helmet market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Bike Helmet companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Bike Helmet submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike Helmet are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bike Helmet market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3822505-global-bike-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bike Helmet Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 MTB Helmets
1.4.3 Road Helmets
1.4.4 Sport Helmets
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Commuter & Recreation
1.5.3 Sport Games
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bike Helmet Market Size
2.1.1 Global Bike Helmet Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Bike Helmet Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Bike Helmet Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Bike Helmet Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Bike Helmet Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Bike Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Bike Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Bike Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Bike Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Bike Helmet Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Bike Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bike Helmet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bike Helmet Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bike Helmet Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales by Product
4.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue by Product
4.3 Bike Helmet Price by Product
……………………………………………….
……………………………………………….
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Bike Helmet by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Bike Helmet Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Bike Helmet Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Bike Helmet by Product
9.3 Central & South America Bike Helmet by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Vista Outdoor
11.1.1 Vista Outdoor Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Products Offered
11.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
11.2 Dorel
11.2.1 Dorel Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Dorel Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Dorel Bike Helmet Products Offered
11.2.5 Dorel Recent Development
11.3 Specialized
11.3.1 Specialized Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Specialized Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Specialized Bike Helmet Products Offered
11.3.5 Specialized Recent Development
11.4 Trek Bicycle
11.4.1 Trek Bicycle Company Details
………………….
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)