Global Bicycle Tire Manufacturers Profiles, Market Size and Market Share 2019

A bicycle tire is a tire that fits on the wheel of a bicycle, unicycle, tricycle, quadracycle, bicycle trailer, or trailer bike. They may also be used on wheelchairs and hand cycles, especially for racing. Bicycle tires provide an important source of suspension, generate the lateral forces necessary for balancing and turning, and generate the longitudinal forces necessary for propulsion and braking. They are the second largest source, after air drag, of power consumption on a level road. The modern detachable pneumatic bicycle tire contributed to the popularity and eventual dominance of the safety bicycle.

Tire manufacturers and retailers alike face major regulatory action on both the state and federal levels, especially in the environmental arena. Tire manufacturers have multiple federal environmental actions to comply with, including climate change legislation, fuel economy regulations and greenhouse gas reporting.

More stringent environmental laws will definitely limit the activities of bicycle tire manufacturers when they expand capacity.

Asia Pacific is the major producer and consumer of industrial rubber driving the china industrial rubber products market. Furthermore, it is mainly owing to rising growth of tire sector in the region. Also, manufactures have shifted their production facilities to developing economies owing to low operating and labor costs.

The global Bicycle Tire market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bicycle Tire volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycle Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CHENG SHIN

Continental

Kenda

Hangzhou Zhongce

Hwa Fong

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Slick bike tires

Semi-slick bike tires

Inverted tread tires

Knobby tires

Segment by Application

City Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Other

