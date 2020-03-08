Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market status and forecast, categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

Polypropylene (PP) is one of the key polymers used in the manufacture of BOPP films and is a derivative of petroleum. One of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this market is the rising demand for packaged food in the last few years. The increasing demand for new and innovative packaging options is an important trend that is envisaged to impel in the growth prospects for this market over the next four years. The market is moving towards replacing aluminum foils, waxing paper, and cellophane with BOPP films as it serves as a more flexible packaging solution and facilitates faster packaging with excellent sealing properties. The APAC region dominated the global BOPP films market and is expected to consume more than 5 million metric tons of BOPP films by 2020. Factors such as an expanding population, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanization to impel the growth prospects for this market in the region. Moreover, economic development in countries like India and China as resulted in lifestyle changes and an increase in disposable income, which will contribute to the growth of this market in the coming years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Toray Plastics

Profol

Oben

INNOVIA

Jindal Films Americas

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global

MANUCOR

FlexFilm

Gettel Group

Cosmo

FuRong

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

White/Opaque/Matt

Metallized

Transparent

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pressure Sensitive Tapes

Biscuits/Bakery Products

Confectionery

Dried Foods

Tobacco

Pasta/Noodles

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Manufacturers

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



