Global Beverage Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Beverage Or drink, is for man or beast drinking liquid, after quantitative packing, it is for drinking directly or by a certain proportion of water or a member of the drink and ethanol content (quality component) does not exceed 0.5% of the products, beverage drinks can also be divided into thick thick liquid or solid form, its role is to provide nutrition or thirst, refreshing.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the use of natural flavors and sweeteners to meet consumer health concerns, and increased interest in exotic drinks.

The global Beverage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Beverage market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Asahi Group Holdings

Carlsberg

Diageo

Fomento Economico Mexicano

Heineken Holding

Kirin Holdings

PepsiCo

SABMiller

Coca-Cola

This report studies the global market size of Beverage in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Beverage in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Beverage market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Beverage market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Alcoholic Beverage

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Beverage market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Beverage market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Beverage companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Beverage submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Beverage market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Beverage Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Alcoholic Beverage

1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverage

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beverage Products Offered

11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development

11.2 Asahi Group Holdings

11.2.1 Asahi Group Holdings Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Asahi Group Holdings Beverage Products Offered

11.2.5 Asahi Group Holdings Recent Development

11.3 Carlsberg

11.3.1 Carlsberg Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Carlsberg Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Carlsberg Beverage Products Offered

11.3.5 Carlsberg Recent Development

11.4 Diageo

11.4.1 Diageo Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Diageo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Diageo Beverage Products Offered

11.4.5 Diageo Recent Development

11.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano

11.5.1 Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Fomento Economico Mexicano Beverage Products Offered

11.5.5 Fomento Economico Mexicano Recent Development

11.6 Heineken Holding

11.6.1 Heineken Holding Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Heineken Holding Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Heineken Holding Beverage Products Offered

11.6.5 Heineken Holding Recent Development

11.7 Kirin Holdings

11.7.1 Kirin Holdings Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Kirin Holdings Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Kirin Holdings Beverage Products Offered

11.7.5 Kirin Holdings Recent Development

11.8 PepsiCo

11.8.1 PepsiCo Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 PepsiCo Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 PepsiCo Beverage Products Offered

11.8.5 PepsiCo Recent Development

11.9 SABMiller

11.9.1 SABMiller Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 SABMiller Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 SABMiller Beverage Products Offered

11.9.5 SABMiller Recent Development

11.10 Coca-Cola

11.10.1 Coca-Cola Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Coca-Cola Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Coca-Cola Beverage Products Offered

11.10.5 Coca-Cola Recent Development

Continued….

