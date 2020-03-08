Global Betaine Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Betaine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Betaine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Betaine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Betaine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A betaine in chemistry is any neutral chemical compound with a positively charged cationic functional group such as a quaternary ammonium or phosphonium cation that bears no hydrogen atom and with a negatively charged functional group such as a carboxylate group that may not be adjacent to the cationic site. A betaine thus may be a specific type of zwitterion. Historically, the term was reserved for TMG (trimethylglycine) only. Biologically, betaine is involved in methylation reactions and detoxification of homocysteine. In biological systems, many naturally occurring betaines serve as organic osmolytes, substances synthesized or taken up from the environment by cells for protection against osmotic stress, drought, high salinity, or high temperature. Intracellular accumulation of betaines, non-perturbing to enzyme function, protein structure, and membrane integrity, permits water retention in cells, thus protecting from the effects of dehydration. It is also a methyl donor of increasingly recognised significance in biology.

The betaine market is estimated to grow with its increasing application in food, feed, and other industries such as cosmetics and detergents. The usage of betaine in the food industry has increased in the past few years, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits related to the consumption of betaine. It is majorly used in functional drinks to increase the nutritional value. The prime reason for the increased demand and usage in the food industry is the rising demand among consumers regarding the usage of natural products in beverages. It is also used in the over-the-counter products, such as digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Over-consumption of the product is expected to pose side effects. This is anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period. Recent product developments including product in new hydrochloride form is expected to enhance market growth over the forecast period. North America dominated the global market and is estimated to witness stagnant growth rates over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to overtake North America by 2020 in terms of demand and become the largest regional market over the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of health drinks and dietary supplements in emerging economies of India and China.

The global Betaine market is valued at 2600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

American Crystal Sugar

Amino

Associated British Foods

BASF

DuPont

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Synthetic Betaine

Natural Betaine

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Detergents

