Global Beta-Alanine Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Beta-Alanine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beta-Alanine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Beta-Alanine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Beta-Alanine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Beta-alanine is a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements. It is a naturally occurring nonessential amino acid used to increase intramuscular muscle carnitine (not to be confused with carnitine), which plays a role in the ability of muscle tissue to contract. It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.
China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years.
Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas.
Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
The global Beta-Alanine market is valued at 64 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 91 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Yuki Gosei Kogyo
Xinfa Pharmaceutical
Wuhan Microsen Technology
Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical
Huaheng Biotech
Haolong Biotechnology
Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical
Huachang Pharmaceutical
ShangHai HOPE Industry
Sanhuan Chem
Shandong Yangcheng Biotech
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Food-grade beta-alanine
Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine
Feed- grade beta-alanine
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Health care products
Food additives
Pharmaceutical
Feed additives
Others
