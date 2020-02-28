Global Benzene Industry Capacity Outlook by Region, By Country, Top Companies, during the Outlook Period

This research report titled “Global Benzene Industry Outloo k to 2023” – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Benzene Industry Outlook To 2023. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Benzene Industry

Summary

Global benzene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 60 mtpa in 2018 to more than 70 mtpa by 2023. More than 35 planned and announced benzene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and Middle East over the next five years. Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group Co Ltd, Petroleo Brasileiro SA and Fujian Tongkun Group Co Ltd are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global benzene capacity outlook by region

– Global benzene capacity outlook by country

– Benzene planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major benzene producers globally

– Global benzene capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global benzene capital expenditure outlook by country.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Benzene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Benzene Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Benzene Industry, Benzene Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Benzene Industry, Benzene Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Benzene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Benzene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.6. Key Companies by Benzene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.7. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Benzene Industry

2.8. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Benzene Industry

2.9. Capacity Contributions to Global Benzene Industry by Feedstock

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

3. Global Planned and Announced Benzene Plants

4. Africa Benzene Industry

4.1. Africa Benzene Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Benzene Industry, Benzene Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Benzene Industry, Benzene Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Benzene Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.5. Africa Benzene Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.6. Benzene Industry in Algeria

4.7. Benzene Industry in Egypt

5. Asia Benzene Industry

6. Europe Benzene Industry

7. Former Soviet Union Benzene Industry

Continued………@

