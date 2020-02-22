GLOBAL BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION SOFTWARE MARKET EXPANSION PLANS, APPLICATIONS, FUTURE FACTS, REGIONAL ANALYSIS 2018-2023

This report studies the Benefits Administration Software market, Benefits administration is the process of establishing, maintaining, and managing benefits for the employees of an organization. Employee benefits typically include medical insurance, pension plans, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), vacation time, sick time, and maternity leave. Numerous vendors offer software that can assist benefits administrators.
A good benefits administration program creates and maintains an enrolment profile for every employee, keeping track of information such as the date hired, marital status, number of dependents, total hours worked, and attendance records. The program offers flexibility, taking into account special employee needs, part-time and temporary hires, and changes in government regulations. The benefits administration program can function in tandem with tax preparation software, ensuring that all allowable deductions are taken and maintaining detailed records for reference in case of an audit.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Benefits Administration Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Benefits Administration Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3380346-global-benefits-administration-software-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Benefits Administration Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 48.23% of the global total in 2017.
The global Benefits Administration Software market is valued at 650 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1030 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
ADP
Workday
WEX Health
Benefitfocus
bswift
Namely
Zenefits
Paycom
EmpowerHR/Pay
Ceridian
PlanSource
Paycor
Gusto
BambooHR
BreatheHR
Zane Benefits
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3380346-global-benefits-administration-software-market-2018-by-manufacturers
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Benefits Administration Software Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Benefits Administration Software
1.2 Classification of Benefits Administration Software by Types
1.2.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 On-Premise
1.2.4 Cloud-Based
1.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Small Business
1.3.3 Medium-sized Business
1.3.4 Large Business
1.4 Global Benefits Administration Software Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Benefits Administration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Benefits Administration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Benefits Administration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Benefits Administration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Benefits Administration Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Benefits Administration Software (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 ADP
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 ADP Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Workday
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Workday Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 WEX Health
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 WEX Health Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Benefitfocus
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Benefitfocus Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 bswift
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 bswift Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Namely
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Namely Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Zenefits
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Zenefits Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 Paycom
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Benefits Administration Software Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Paycom Benefits Administration Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com