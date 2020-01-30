Global Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Adoption of behavioral health care software by care providers is likely to improve treatment prospects and management of mental health issues. Consumers can directly access required services and information with help of behavioral health care software. Patients and care providers can connect with each other through secure and user-friendly portal.
The global behavioral/mental health care software and services market size was valued at around USD 1.84 billion in 2017. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Behavioral/Mental Health Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Behavioral/Mental Health Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cerner Corporation
Netsmart Technologies
Qualifacts Systems
Valant Medical Solutions
Mindlinc
Welligent
Core Solutions
The Echo Group
Credible Behavioral/Mental Health
Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems
Epic Systems Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Providers
Payers
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
