Global Bees Wax Development Overview 2019

Beeswax is the creamy coloured substance used by bees to build the comb that forms the structure of their nest. Very pure beeswax is white, but the presence of pollen and other substances cause it to become yellow.

On the basis of type, White Wax, Yellow Wax and others, Yellow Wax is the largest segment with around65.32% production share of the total market in 2016. Meanwhile, White Wax is more expensive, also account for about 25.69% market share in terms of production.

On the basis of geography, the global Bees Wax market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Asia, Europe and Africa. In 2016, Asia is the largest as well as the steady growing regional market for Bees Wax and held 68.04% share in the global market in 2016.

The global Bees Wax market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of Bees Wax offer a wide range of Bees Wax solutions to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is very low, among those manufacturers, Roger A Reed is the biggest manufacturer in USA, Henan Weikang and Henan Dongyang are relatively bigger companies in China.

The global Bees Wax market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bees Wax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bees Wax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roger A Reed

Strahl & Pitsch

Akrochem

Poth Hille

Paramold

Adrian

Bee Natural Uganda

Bill’s Bees

New Zealand Beeswax

Frank B Ross

Arjun Bees Wax Industries

Henan Weikang

Henan Dongyang

Dongguang Jinding

Dongguang Longda

Dongguang Henghong

Dongguang Yiyuan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

White Wax

Yellow Wax

Other

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

