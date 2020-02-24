GLOBAL BEER PACKAGING MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Beer Packaging Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Beer Packaging – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Beer Packaging Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Beer Packaging – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

A glass bottle preserves the freshness and taste of its contents, while offering that celebratory clink, so it’s perfect for beer. An amber glass beer bottle provides 99.9% protection from UV rays, and glass is a great insulator, so it keeps beer colder longer than any other type of single-serve packaging.

The growing consumption of craft beer as one of the primary growth factors for the beer packaging market. Consumers are increasingly preferring craft beer brewed by small and independent brewers and the popularity of craft beer is increasing in the US and the European countries. It has been observed that craft breweries accounted for 99% of the operating breweries in regions such as Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas. The growing demand for craft demand is inducing the establishment of several new small and independent craft brewers across the globe, contributing to the growth of the beer packaging industry.

The Asia-Pacific beer packaging market is primarily driven by changing cultural trends, expanding population, growing urbanization, and rising popularity of beer among the younger population. In a survey, it was reported that around 47% of the millennial population in metropolitan cities of India preferred beer over other alcohol products. Owing to various investments and higher penetration of beer in different regions, this trend for beer in the country is expected to continue and grow. Heineken, an Amsterdam-based company, increased its stake in United Breweries, India’s largest beer manufacturer, thereby offering a high growth potential for beer packaging industry in the country.

The global Beer Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beer Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beer Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Ball

Crown

Owens-Illinois

Ardagh

Nampak

Orora

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3825902-global-beer-packaging-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal

Glass

Segment by Application

Glass Beer

Canned Beer

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3825902-global-beer-packaging-market-research-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Beer Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Beer Packaging

1.2 Beer Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Beer Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Glass

1.3 Beer Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Beer Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Glass Beer

1.3.3 Canned Beer

1.4 Global Beer Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Beer Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Beer Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Beer Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Beer Packaging Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beer Packaging Business

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amcor Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ball

7.2.1 Ball Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ball Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Crown

7.3.1 Crown Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Crown Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Owens-Illinois

7.4.1 Owens-Illinois Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Owens-Illinois Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ardagh

7.5.1 Ardagh Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ardagh Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nampak

7.6.1 Nampak Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nampak Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Orora

7.7.1 Orora Beer Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Beer Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Orora Beer Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3825902

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3825902-global-beer-packaging-market-research-report-2019