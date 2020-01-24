Global Beer Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility And Trends, Outlook -2023

Global Beer Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Beer market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Beer market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Beer market. Beer market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Beer.

The Beer market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Beer market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Beer Market Report covers the top key players like:

Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev), Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Boston Beer Company, Carlsberg Group, Heineken N.V., Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, Kweichow Maotai, New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, Stone and Wood Brewing, Co.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

March 2018 – Anheuser-Busch InBev NV agreed to build a USD 100 million brewery in Tanzania, as the company plans to invest in Africa, to meet the growing demand.

February 2018 – Heineken NV (HEINEKEN) opened a new brewery in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico with a USD 500 million investment, the new brewery is the largest green field project in the history of the company. The brewery is constructed following circular economy principles, focusing on renewable energy and efficient water usage.