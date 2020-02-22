Global Beer & Ales Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Beer & Ales market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Beer & Ales business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Beer & Ales market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Beer & Ales value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Ales

Lagers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Bar

Food Service

Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer Company

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Beer & Ales consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Beer & Ales market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Beer & Ales manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Beer & Ales with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

