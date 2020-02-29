Global Beauty Supplements Market 2019 To Reach Valued At $ 6.8 Billion And Grow At A 8.6% Cagr Forecast To 2024

Beauty Supplements Market 2019

Global Beauty Supplements Market Outlook

Market Overview

Beauty supplements are used to enhance and improve any kind of nutrient deficiency in human body, in form of pills, capsules, powdered or liquid form. Beauty supplements are rich in vitamins, minerals and bioactive ingredients, which enhance the external outlook and appearance. Beauty supplement market is one of the major segments of health and dietary supplement which is majorly driven by the rising beauty and health concerns among consumers globally. Various products and supplements are launched frequently to attract new consumer base. Lycopene, is a powerful carotenoid extracted from tomatoes, is currently the most popular ingredients for beauty supplements. Inneov, is a leading brand of beauty supplements for skin and hair, made by the collaboration between Nestle and L’Oreal, that include lycopene as a key ingredient. In past few years, beauty supplements market has witnessed emergence of new companies and products that led the market growth escalating at significant pace. Moreover, major players are investing huge on developments of new product to enjoy huge profits in flourishing market. Unilever Ventures, recently invested in Nutrafol, a natural hair supplement developed by the team of top dermatologists and hairstyling stars. The product is formulated with nutraceuticals such as palmetto, which is clinically proven to show hair regrowth.

Market Segmentation

• By Applications

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Nail Care

o Other

• By Supplement Forms

o Tablets

o Capsules

o Liquid

o Powder

o Oils

o Other (Soft Gels etc.)

• Distribution Channels

o Online

o Offline (Beauty Specialty Stores, Supermarkets etc.)

• By Geography

o North America (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

o Rest of the World {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

Global beauty supplements market accounted for USD 3.5 Billion in 2016 and the market is expected to reach USD 6.8 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in global beauty supplements market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Japan is the largest market in Asia for beauty supplements closely followed by China and Korea which is fastest growing in Asia owing to rising interest of male population towards beauty supplements. Asia-Pacific is closely followed by Europe with more than 25% share in global beauty supplements market. Western European countries such as France, Germany and U.K among others accounted for major revenue share of more than 20% in global beauty supplements market. Europe beauty supplements market is majorly driven by the rising consumer concerns towards their health and their beauty appearance. Europe is closely followed by the North America owing to high disposable income and rising endorsement by celebrities.

Key Market Players

• Amway

o Synopsis

o Business Strategy

o Product Portfolio

o SWOT Analysis

• The Boots Company

• Murad U.K Ltd.

• BeautyScoop

• Life2good Inc.

• Neocell Corporation

• HUM Nutrition Corporation

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

• Reserveage Nutrition, Llc

• Vemedia

• Vitabiotics Ltd

• Imedeen (Pfizer Inc.)

Scope Background

Market Synopsis

Market Segmentation

