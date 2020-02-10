Global Beaker Market Analysis by Key Players- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.,Corning, Becton,Dickinson and Company,Research Products LLC

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Beaker Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Beaker is usually used as measuring devices or containers for mixing various liquids.

North America is expected to account for more than 40% of the laboratory glassware and plasticware market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to foresee the highest growth owing to increasing outsourcing opportunities in RandD and manufacturing which in turn is likely to reduce costs due to the access to skilled labor in the region.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning, Becton

Dickinson and Company

Research Products LLC.

Bellco Glass, Inc.

Duran

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Kimble Chase Life Science

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Glass

Plastic

Segment by Application

Contract Research Organizations

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Food and Beverage Industry

Table of Contents

1 Beaker Market Overview

2 Global Beaker Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Beaker Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Beaker Consumption by Regions

5 Global Beaker Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Beaker Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beaker Business

8 Beaker Manufacturing Cost Analysis

