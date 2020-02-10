GLOBAL BCG VACCINE MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “BCG Vaccine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

BCG Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80%of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme.

The global average gross margin of BCG Vaccine is in an decreasing trend, from 71.59% in 2012 to 69.46% in 2017. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of BCG Vaccine includes Immune BCG and Therapy BCG. The proportion of Therapy BCG in 2016 is about 92.73%.

BCG Vaccine is widely used in Hospitals and Clinics. The most proportion of BCG Vaccine is sold in Hospitals and the market share in 2016 is about 74.14%, and the Hospitals have upstream trend.

North America is the largest supplier of BCG Vaccine, with a production market share nearly 32.58% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of BCG Vaccine Media, enjoying production market share nearly 29.74% in 2016.

North America region is the largest consumption of BCG Vaccine, with a sales revenue market share nearly 36.40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumer of BCG Vaccine, enjoying sales revenue market share about 32.43% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Merck, Sanofi Pasteur, Japan BCG Lab, China National Biotec, Serum Institute of India, Intervax, GSBPL are the leaders of the industry, and they have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global BCG Vaccine market is valued at 300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the BCG Vaccine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of BCG Vaccine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of BCG Vaccine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global BCG Vaccine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global BCG Vaccine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Japan BCG Lab

China National Biotec

Serum Institute of India

Intervax

GSBPL

Market size by Product

Immune BCG

Therapy BCG

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global BCG Vaccine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of BCG Vaccine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global BCG Vaccine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of BCG Vaccine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BCG Vaccine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (g). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of BCG Vaccine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BCG Vaccine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global BCG Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Immune BCG

1.4.3 Therapy BCG

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global BCG Vaccine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global BCG Vaccine Market Size

2.1.1 Global BCG Vaccine Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global BCG Vaccine Sales 2014-2025

2.2 BCG Vaccine Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global BCG Vaccine Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global BCG Vaccine Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 BCG Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 BCG Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 BCG Vaccine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global BCG Vaccine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 BCG Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 BCG Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 BCG Vaccine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 BCG Vaccine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 BCG Vaccine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 BCG Vaccine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers BCG Vaccine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into BCG Vaccine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global BCG Vaccine Sales by Product

4.2 Global BCG Vaccine Revenue by Product

4.3 BCG Vaccine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global BCG Vaccine Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Merck

11.1.1 Merck Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Merck BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Merck BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.1.5 Merck Recent Development

11.2 Sanofi Pasteur

11.2.1 Sanofi Pasteur Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Sanofi Pasteur BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Sanofi Pasteur BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.2.5 Sanofi Pasteur Recent Development

11.3 Japan BCG Lab

11.3.1 Japan BCG Lab Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Japan BCG Lab BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Japan BCG Lab BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.3.5 Japan BCG Lab Recent Development

11.4 China National Biotec

11.4.1 China National Biotec Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 China National Biotec BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 China National Biotec BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.4.5 China National Biotec Recent Development

11.5 Serum Institute of India

11.5.1 Serum Institute of India Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Serum Institute of India BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Serum Institute of India BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.5.5 Serum Institute of India Recent Development

11.6 Intervax

11.6.1 Intervax Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Intervax BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Intervax BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.6.5 Intervax Recent Development

11.7 GSBPL

11.7.1 GSBPL Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 GSBPL BCG Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 GSBPL BCG Vaccine Products Offered

11.7.5 GSBPL Recent Development

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3747546-global-bcg-vaccine-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

