Global Battery Power Bank Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Battery Power Bank Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Battery Power Bank Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Battery Power Bank market status and forecast, categorizes the global Battery Power Bank market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Power banks or external batteries have experienced increase in adoption as a portable source of battery for devices with USB power bank compatibility. These are mainly based on either lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries with power ratings that range below 3,500 mAh or above 20,000 mAh.

The top brand of Korea power bank market are XIAOMI, PISEN, Inote. Other key manufacturers include Samsung, alloKOREA, LG, SONY, YOOBAO, iWALK, ROMOSS, TP-LINK, Pineng, GP Batteries, KOKIRI, Axxen, Uonetek, SK MOCAT, NNINE KOREA, iPower, Energizer and RX1.

With the growing development of portable electronic products, Smartphones, tablets, portable media devices, and other Portable Devices are the key Use of the power bank market. The Smartphones and tablets was the largest Use segment at currently.

In the past few years, most of the consumer choose the capacity below 3000mAh for their smartphone.In recent years, the batteries capacity of smartphone, iPad, tablet and other devices are more and more higher, meanwhile the price keep decreasing, the demand for high capacity power bank are increasing.Now, the best choice of capacity are between 5000mAh to 10000mAh for both smartphone and tablet PC, etc.

XIAOMI Mi power bank is very popular in Korea from 2015.The low price and high quality is the reason why Korean people choose their power bank products.In 2015, the share of Mi power bank in Korea is about 24% of the total volume, which is the top 1 in the Korea power bank market just used one year.

The global Battery Power Bank market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

MI

LG

Samsung

PISEN

Sony

TP-LINK

alloKOREA

Pineng

YOOBAO

iWALK

ROMOSS

inote

Swiss Military

GALAZ

GP Batteries

KOKIRI

Axxen

Uonetek

SK MOCAT

iPower

Energizer

RX1

Tlongs

Camp Fire

Maxxron

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery

Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Smart Phones

Tablets & Laptop

Industrial Power Bank

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Battery Power Bank sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Battery Power Bank players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Battery Power Bank are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Battery Power Bank Manufacturers

Battery Power Bank Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Battery Power Bank Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Battery Power Bank market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.



