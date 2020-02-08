Global Batch Management Software Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

The global batch management software market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate. The global batch management software market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of common platform. However, the need for maintenance and continues support is inhibiting the growth of this market. This software is intended to serve as an effective planning guide for current suppliers and new entrants in the market.

This software is used in various industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, healthcare, retail, mining, food stuffs and mill products and others. The market is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions. Increased importance to performance, quality, and time-to-market, along with increased regulations on food and drug safety are fueling the growth of the batch management software market.

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand in food and drug sector and the need for enhanced production. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the global batch management software market are non availability of skilled workforce and need for maintenance and continuous support. Requirement of hardware is also restraining the growth of this market. The emerging applications and increase in R&D initiatives will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global batch management software market.

Some of the key players dominating the global batch management software market are BB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., SAP AG, Honeywell International Inc., Invensys plc, Werum Software and Systems AG, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and Aspen Technology Inc. and others.