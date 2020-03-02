Global Baseband Processor Market 2025 Industry Dynamics, Top Players, Current Trends and Revenue Forecast

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Baseband Processor Market Research Report 2019”.

Global Baseband Processor market 2019-2025

A baseband processor (also known as baseband radio processor, BP, or BBP) is a device (a chip or part of a chip) in a network interface that manages all the radio functions (all functions that require an antenna). The increasing demand for baseband processor drives the market. Factors such as increase in the internet usage and the growth of IoT will drive the demand for smartphones. Also, the entry of new vendors who offer smartphones at prices lower than that of the established vendors has resulted in the decrease in the average selling price of smartphones, which will result in the growth in their demand. Since mobile phone processors account for a major function in wireless devices such as smartphones, an increase in their demand will drive the growth of the market. APAC is estimated to dominate this market throughout the forecast period on account of the rising disposable income of the consumers, growing internet penetration, rapid urbanization.

Global Market Outline: Baseband Processor Market

The global Baseband Processor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Baseband Processor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Baseband Processor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Baseband Processor market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Baseband Processor are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Intel

Broadcom

Spreadtrum

Market size by Product

Single-Core Processor

Multi-Core Processor

Many-Core Processor

Market size by End User

Tablets

Smartphones

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Baseband Processor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Baseband Processor market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Baseband Processor market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Baseband Processor companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Baseband Processor submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Baseband Processor Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Baseband Processor Market Size

2.2 Baseband Processor Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Baseband Processor Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Baseband Processor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Baseband Processor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Baseband Processor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Baseband Processor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Baseband Processor Revenue by Product

4.3 Baseband Processor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Baseband Processor Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Baseband Processor by Countries

6.2 North America Baseband Processor by Product

6.3 North America Baseband Processor by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Baseband Processor by Countries

7.2 Europe Baseband Processor by Product

7.3 Europe Baseband Processor by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Baseband Processor by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Baseband Processor by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Baseband Processor by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Baseband Processor by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Baseband Processor by Product

9.3 Central & South America Baseband Processor by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Baseband Processor by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Baseband Processor by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Baseband Processor by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Baseband Processor Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Baseband Processor Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Baseband Processor Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Baseband Processor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

