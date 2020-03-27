Global Barium Sulphate Precipitated Growth Potential 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Precipitated Barium Sulphate is a type of functional filler, which is widely utilized as a pigment extender in surface coating materials, and in the glass and rubber industries. Barium sulphate is superfine with a low oil absorption threshold, allowing for insulation and the prevention of agglomeration and flocculation, ultimately providing the benefit of improved pigmentation efficiency.

According to our research, the prices of barium sulphate precipitated have no obvious fluctuations in the recent few years. Besides, many enterprises can’t achieve high profits. In fact, the competition for the industry is fierce.

In short, barium sulphate precipitated project has great potential in global market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the barium sulphate precipitated industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.

The global Barium Sulphate Precipitated market is valued at 360 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Barium Sulphate Precipitated volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barium Sulphate Precipitated market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sulphuric Acid Method

Sodium Sulphate Method

Other

Segment by Application

Powder coatings

Rubber

Plastic

Inks

Paper

Other

