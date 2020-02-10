Global Bariatric Walker Market Analysis by Key Players- Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bariatric Walker Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

The Bariatric walkers are normally light weight and tailor made for bariatric elders. They are made of aluminium and they are normally equipped with two button mechanism which also makes them portable and user friendly. There are several other bariatric walkers available in the markets made of plastic and wood. But the bariatric walkers markets are predominated by aluminium made walkers. They can shoulder a weight of 600 lb.

The bariatric walker market in China has reached some billions in the last few years and can offer a blunt competition to nations such as U.S. and India. An investigation discloses that about 15% of the world’s overweight population lives in India and China and together the South Asian giants are getting old gradually. China and India are struggling for the highest place in this area. They together have a flourishing bariatric walker market because of their huge population and steady healthcare environment.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Kazunga.com

Made in China .com

Karma.com

RKM Global Products

Xcellance Medical Technology

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

500-lbs

1000-lbs

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Other

