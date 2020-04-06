In this report, the Global Barbituric Acid Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Barbituric Acid Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active.

Barbituric Acid downstream is wide and recently Barbituric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of VB2, Barbiturate and Dye Intermediates. Globally, the Barbituric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for VB2. VB2 accounts for nearly 67.22% of total downstream consumption of Barbituric Acid in global and China is largest market of global Barbituric Acid industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Barbituric Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Barbituric Acid is estimated to be 2432 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Barbituric Acid market is valued at 12 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Barbituric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Barbituric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

Longxin Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates

Others

