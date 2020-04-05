Global Bamboo Straw Industry Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Agriculture market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Agriculture market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bamboo is one of the fastest growing plants on earth, which makes it a sustainable material. Bamboo contains a binding agent, named as ‘bamboo kun,’ it is found within its fibers. The purpose of bamboo kun is to fight against any parasite or fungus that tries to grow on it, certainly making bamboo a hygienic material to use. Bamboo straws are perfect to use as drinking straws for hot drinks and cold drinks, such as smoothies or hot coffees. Bamboo straws are an environmental-friendly alternative to plastic products.
Manufacturer’s inclination towards the inclination and introduction of sustainable products which reduces the usage of plastic is driving the growth of bamboo straws market.
The eco-friendly, natural & organic and reusable feature of bamboo straws creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.
The global Bamboo Straw market is valued at 120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bamboo Straw volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bamboo Straw market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Straw Free
Buluh Straws
Bamboo Straws Worldwide
Zone Bamboo Straws
Simply Straws
Kimberley-Clarke Corporation
Bambu
Anji Wuyuan Bamboo Products Factory
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Up to 9 cm
15 cm
20 cm
Segment by Application
Beverages
Juices and Drinks
Others
