Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Market 2018 By Key Players : CareFusion, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Balloon Kyphoplasty Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the global Balloon Kyphoplasty market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Balloon Kyphoplasty market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

VCF is characterized by the collapse of one or more vertebral bodies, resulting in persistent and unbearable pain in patients. Osteoporosis, a degenerative bone disease, is a leading cause of VCF among elderly women. Metastatic bone disease, multiple myeloma, metastatic spinal tumors, and traumatic injuries also cause VCF. Individuals with VCF can undergo vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty to rectify the condition. Both procedures are minimally invasive and conducted on an outpatient basis. They include the insertion of special bone needles through the tissues in the posterior wall on the back and the injection of orthopaedic cement into the vertebral body. The usage of balloon devices makes kyphoplasty stand apart from vertebroplasty,

Get Complimentary Research Summary of the Report: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1861095&type=S

The gradual inflation of balloon and insertion of devices help restore the pre-facture shape and height of the vertebral bodies. The kyphoplasty procedures lead to the long-term maintenance of spinal bones injured by compression fractures. This procedure reduces pain in individuals; lessens the need for pain medications; decreases dependence on canes or other supporting devices; and helps return to a relatively normal level of physical activity.

According to the report, osteoporosis is characterized by the loss of bone density and the thinning of bone tissues in the body. The disease accounts for about 85% of overall VCF cases. In the US, 50% of women and 25% of men suffer from osteoporosis-related fractures. About eight million women have osteoporosis, and about 22 million are at risk of developing the disease. Around 700,000 vertebral body fractures are diagnosed annually in the US, with 115,000 being admitted to hospitals for treatment. At least one in two women and one in four men in the US suffer from osteoporosis-related fractures.

In 2017, the global Balloon Kyphoplasty market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CareFusion

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Stryker

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chronic Pain

Spinal Deformity

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-balloon-kyphoplasty-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025.htm

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Balloon Kyphoplasty in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Balloon Kyphoplasty are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Balloon Kyphoplasty Manufacturers

Balloon Kyphoplasty Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Balloon Kyphoplasty Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Balloon Kyphoplasty market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

About Us:

QYResearchReports.com delivers the latest strategic market intelligence to build a successful business footprint in China. Our syndicated and customized research reports provide companies with vital background information of the market and in-depth analysis on the Chinese trade and investment framework, which directly affects their business operations. Reports from QYResearchReports.com feature valuable recommendations on how to navigate in the extremely unpredictable yet highly attractive Chinese market.

Contact Us:

Brooklyn, NY 11230

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (USA-CANADA)

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/qyresearchreports-com

Blog – http://qyresearch-group.blogspot.com/

Email: [email protected]