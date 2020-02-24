Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market Research Report 2019” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Balloon-expandable Stents market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The global Balloon-expandable Stents market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Balloon-expandable Stents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Balloon-expandable Stents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan)

STENTYS SA (France)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Vascular Concepts (India)

Translumina GmbH (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bare-metal Stents

Drug-eluting Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Balloon-expandable Stents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Balloon-expandable Stents

1.2 Balloon-expandable Stents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bare-metal Stents

1.2.3 Drug-eluting Stents

1.2.4 Bioabsorbable Stents

1.3 Balloon-expandable Stents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Balloon-expandable Stents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Cardiac Centers

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market Size

1.4.1 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Balloon-expandable Stents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Balloon-expandable Stents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Balloon-expandable Stents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Balloon-expandable Stents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Balloon-expandable Stents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Balloon-expandable Stents Production

3.4.1 North America Balloon-expandable Stents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Balloon-expandable Stents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Balloon-expandable Stents Production

3.5.1 Europe Balloon-expandable Stents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Balloon-expandable Stents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Balloon-expandable Stents Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Balloon-expandable Stents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Balloon-expandable Stents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Balloon-expandable Stents Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Balloon-expandable Stents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Balloon-expandable Stents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continue…@@$

