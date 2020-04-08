Global Ballistic Compositors Market– competitive insights, influencing factors, market size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

Global ballistic composites have been witnessing a positive growth owing to increasing defence and safety activities. However, increasing investment and budget of the defence sector by the governments is one of the major factors driving the ballistic composites market. Also, increasing terrorist activities is also influencing the growth of the ballistic composites market.

Market Overview:

Ballistic composites consists a layer of basic composites with polymer grid fortified with glass, carbon and Kevlar filaments to give extra quality and solidness. Ballistic Composites can support high temperature and can resist high amount of force because of its high intensity of rigidness. The Ballistic composites are segmented on the basis of fibre type, matrix type, application, and Region. Significant grid type incorporates a metal framework, polymer-clay lattice, polymer network composite, and fibre type incorporates aramid strands, glass, UHMWPE, M5, crossbreed and others

Body defensive layer, vehicle reinforcement are a portion of the key application in worldwide ballistic composites. Body Armor alludes to defensive garments, for example, body vest, body shields, defensive underpants and others. Vehicle covering incorporates air land and marine vehicles. A portion of the central point driving the market of ballistic composites incorporate increment in safeguard and security exercises in Asia Pacific district and extreme interest from protective layer division. The market by the district is sectioned by North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of global ballistic composites market

Market Segmentation:

By Matrix Type:

Metal Matrix

Polymer-Ceramic Matrix

Polymer Matrix Composite

By Fiber Type:

Aramid Fibers

Glass

UHMPE

Others

By Application:

Body Armor

Vehicle Armor

Helmets & Face Protection

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Operating in the Ballastic Composites Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Gaffco Ballistics

DSM

Dupont

PRF Composites

FY Composites OY

Teijin

