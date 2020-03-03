Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Segment by Type, Application, Regions and Key Players, Forecast to 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Request for sample copy of this report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330361

A Ball Grid Array or BGA package is a form of surface mount technology, or SMT package that is being used increasingly for integrated circuits.. The Ball Grid Array, BGA, uses a different approach to the connections to that used for more conventional surface mount connections. Other packages such as the quad flat pack, QFP, used the sides of the package for the connections. This meant that there was limited space for the pins which had to be spaced very closely and made much smaller to provide the required level of connectivity. The Ball Grid Array, BGA, uses the underside of the package, where there is a considerable area for the connections.

The Ball Grid Array, BGA package was developed out of the need to have a more robust and convenient package for integrated circuits with large numbers of pins. With the levels of integration rising, some integrated circuits had in excess of 100 pins.

In 2018, the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

NexLogic Technologies

Texas Instruments

Palomar Technologies

Micro Systems Technologies

Sonix

Advanced Interconnections Corp

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Common BGA package

Flip Chip BGA Package

Market segment by Application, split into

PCBs

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse Full Report with TOC https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-ball-grid-array-bga-package-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Common BGA package

1.4.3 Flip Chip BGA Package

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 PCBs

1.5.3 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size

2.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Ball Grid Array (BGA) Package Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

To be [email protected]@

Enquire about this Report https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2330361

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like software market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/