Global Baking Enzymes Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global baking enzymes market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Carbohydrase, Xylanase, Glucose Oxidase, Protease, Lipoxygenases, Lipase, Others), Applications (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Rolls & Buns, Cake & Pastry, Others), Source (Genetically Modified Organism, Non-Genetically Modified Organism), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In type, the groups of carbohydrase enzyme are dominating the market. It includes amylase, cellulose and others which are used in the baking industry from ancient times. However, xylanase is growing in as many applications in the baking processes offering flexibility & stability of gluten to enhance the texture and moisture of bread.

In application, the bread is dominating as well as growing in the market as different grain based breads are highly consumed by the population. The bread has been becoming the staple food for the folk as it is easily available and provides value added products.

In source, the enzymes derived from genetically modified organisms are dominating in the baking industry as these enzymes are highly heat stable and offer better selectivity and functionality.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global baking enzyme market are listed below;

Novozymes

ADVANCED ENZYME TECHNOLOGIES

DuPont Nutrition & Health, Aum Enzymes

DSM N.V.

Amano Enzyme Inc.

BASF SE

Lesaffre

AB Enzymes

VEMO 99 Ltd.

SternEnzym GmbH & Co.KG

LEVEKING

Sunson Industry Group

Engrain

Nagase America Corporation

LALLEMAND Inc.

Brenntag North America, Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Caldic B.V.

