Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Tools Market– Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2024

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market for the period of 2018-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.

Bacterial conjunctivitis is a contagious eye infection in which the conjunctiva of one or both the eyes are infected by bacteria such as Staphylococci, Gonococci, Chlamydia, and Streptococci. The infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhea species are extremely severe. However, there are many antibiotics that help in curing these conditions, thus ensuring quicker clearance of the indications of infection. Healio reported that nearly 5 million bacterial conjunctivitis cases are registered every year. There are many antibiotics currently used for the treatment, which include Besivance, Zymaxid, Maxitrol, and AzaSite. These antibiotics can be administered via oral, transdermal, and otic.

Although, most of the bacterial conjunctivitis

are self-limiting, yet topical antibiotics are suggested to cut the duration of the disease and avoid the spreading of infection. A wide range of antibiotics are generally used as a primary treatment option for bacterial conjunctivitis. Topical antibiotics are suggested to deliver the highest dose of the drug straight to the infection site, more than what is usually achieved by oral and other routes. Consequently, the broad spectrum of antibiotic of a single drug is improved.

Market Analysis: The “Global Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market is analyzed based on two segments – drug class and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the largest share of the bacterial conjunctivitis market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. More than 40% of the market is occupied by North America, with the US being the major contributor to the market growth.

Drug Class Analysis: Based on drug classes, the market is segmented into fluoroquinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, and others. Fluoroquinolones have a dominant market share for bacterial conjunctivitis. However, this drug class is likely to reduce its market share by 7.2% by the end of 2024 due to weak research pipeline. The highest growth rate is witnessed by aminoglycosides, followed by macrolides. However, the loss of patent of blockbuster drugs, such as Moxeza, Besivance, Vigamox, and Zymaxid, has hampered the growth of the market.



Key Players: The major players in the market include Novartis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Akron Inc. Perrigo Corporation, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo Inc., Merck & Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are few of the prominent drugs manufacturers in the market.



Competitive Analysis: Many blockbusterr drugs are likely to lose their patents in the market, which in turn, has increased the advent of generic drugs with similar efficacy and less cost. Novartis AG is one of the global leaders in the bacterial conjunctivitis market. Vigamox and Moxeza are the key products of the company, which are expected to lose their patents by 2020. This patent expiry is expected to show a negative impact on the company revenue and its market position. Other strategies used by the market players are acquisitions. For instance, in 2015, Shire Plc acquired Foresight Biotherapeutics for a value of 300 million. This acquisition added experimental eye drop FST-100 into the Shire Plc’s portfolio to treat both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of bacterial conjunctivitis drugs in various regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

