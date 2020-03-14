Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market outlook by industry size, share, revenue, regions and top key players analysis from 2018–2025

Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Backoffice Workforce Management Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years. Back-office workforce management can be defined as the process or software that is essential for smooth and productive business operation of enterprise. The most efficient work-force management solution come from self-service modules that boost employees to put forth their own schedule preferences and to manage time off and change shifts, as required. Back-Office work force management solution offers a dynamic platform to enterprise to manage their work an assign service level to each task. Reduction in cost due to workforce management and increase in productivity are the key driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, growing acceptance of cloud services is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years.

Backoffice workforce management improved planning which reduces stress & overtaxing of employees, it reduces processing time & improved customer experience, it improves employee satisfaction and it improves visibility & transparency. These benefits of Backoffice Workforce Management also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness among enterprises about the back office workforce management solution is the restraining factors of the market across the globe. The regional analysis of Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Monet Software (US)

• Verint System Inc. (US)

• SWOT Analysis

• ActoiveOps Limited (United Kingdom)

• Calabrio (US)

• Aspect Software

• Cicero Inc. (US)

• Teleopti (Sweden)

• Intradiem (US)

• Genesys (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Operation Visualizer

Performance Management

Back-Office Optimization

Robotic Process Automation

Desktop & Process Analytics

Others

By Deployment:

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Hybrid

By End-User:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Transportation

Government

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Backoffice Workforce Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

