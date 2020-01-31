Global Backlight Module Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Backlight Module Market Research Report 2019″ to its huge collection of research reports.

Backlight module provides light source to the LCD panel , because the LCD itself does not radiate. In order to allow users can clearly see the picture on LCD displayer , we set up the backlight module to illuminate the LCD panel .From this ,we can see the information on LCD display. Therefore, Backlight Module” is one of the key components of the LCD panel. The backlight module is composed of the light source, light guide plate, optic films, and other mechanical parts .



This industry will form a complete production line by integration of upstream and downstream industries. Due to backlight module is not a highly technological industry, small enterprises will be hard to develop themselves if they have not price advantage or excellent economic power.

China is top capacity country around world. Nowadays, Taiwan, Japan, South Korean manufacturers are all have factories in China. Meanwhile, Chinese LCD companies will be involved backlight module enterprises in order to enhance the competitiveness of enterprise. The China will continue maintain the top capacity position under the dual condition.

The global Backlight Module market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Radiant

Coretronic

Heesung Electronics

Forhouse

chilin Opto

Kenmos Technology

Forward Electronics

Taesan LCD

Hansol LCD

DS LCD

New Optics

DID

sharp

Stanley

CPT

HannStar

K-Bridge

Skyworth

Hisense

Segment by Regions-

North America

Europe

China

Japan



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Backlight Module Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backlight Module

1.2 Backlight Module Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backlight Module Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 CCFL Backlight Module

1.2.3 LED Backlight Module

1.3 Backlight Module Segment by Application

2 Global Backlight Module Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backlight Module Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Backlight Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3 Global Backlight Module Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Backlight Module Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Backlight Module Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Backlight Module Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Backlight Module Consumption by Regions

5 Global Backlight Module Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Backlight Module Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Backlight Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

…



