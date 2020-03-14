Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018–2025

Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market valued approximately USD 52 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Baby Food & Infant Formula Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Baby food is a soft and easy-to-digest mash of vegetables, fruits, cereals and meat. It is meant for the consumption of babies in order to suffice their everyday nutritional needs. On the other hand, infant formula refers to a substitute of breast milk which can be served till the age of two years. It is manufactured via adding fatty acids, vitamins and prebiotics to processed milk. Rising health concerns among people for development of babies, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing number of working mothers are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Furthermore, growing inclination of consumers toward packaged baby foods are the factors which creating lucrative opportunities in the marker in near future. However, high cost of the products in developing and underdeveloped countries and safety concerns owing to improper regulatory framework are the factors which limiting the market growth rate in the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing number of working mothers in the region. Europe also estimate to grow in the global Baby Food & Infant Formula market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to china and India are the fastest growing region in the global Baby Food & Infant Formula market.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestle

• Danone

• Mead Johnson

• Kraft Heinz

• Bledina SA

• Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd.

• Hero Group

• Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation

• Semper AB

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

• Gerber Products Company

• Nurture Inc.

• Parent’s Choice

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food,

Prepared Baby Food

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

