Global B2C e-commerce Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global B2C e-commerce Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

The global market of E-commerce is largely driven by increasing usage of smart phones and desktop coupled with growing penetration of internet subscriptions across the globe. The ongoing improvement of ICT infrastructure in regions like Africa and South America provide numerous opportunities for the B2C E-commerce market to grow over the forecasted period. Other factors propelling the B2C E-Commerce market include increasing population base coupled with rising disposable incomes and rising living standard.

This report studies the B2C e-commerce Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete B2C e-commerce market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/443620

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the B2C e-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the B2C e-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This region accounts for high percentage of global population and Chinese and Indian economies are one fastest growing economies of the world. Increasing disposable income and growing internet penetration is driving e-commerce market in this region.

Chinese market is going through a consumer revolution, international products taking benefit of innovative marketing, research techniques and advertising. Brand consciousness is getting more importance in attracting Chinese consumers. Luxury goods and service providers are experiencing great growth in China.

The global B2C e-commerce market is valued at – – million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach – – million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of – -% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of B2C e-commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon

Walmart

Rakuten, Inc

com

com

Ebay

com

Flipkart

Lazada

OLX Inc

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-B2C-e-commerce-Market-2018-by-Manufacturers-Countries-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2023.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Beauty and Personal Care

Books and Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Clothing and Footwear

Home DÃ©cor

Industrial and Science

Sports and Leisure

Travel and Tourism

Highlights of the Global B2C e-commerce report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the B2C e-commerce market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/443620

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook