Global Azo Pigments market 2025 Strategic Employment, Brand Players, Competitive Grade Investment Ratio and Summary

Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.
One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties.
Global Azo Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azo Pigments.
This report researches the worldwide Azo Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Azo Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The key players covered in this study
BASF SE
Clariant International
Pidilite Industries Ltd
Lanxess AG
Synthesia a.s.
Sincol Corporation
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Ferro Corporation
DIC Corporation
Jeco Pigment USA Inc.
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation
Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd
Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd
Trust Chem Co. Ltd
Cathay Industries
Alliance Organics LLP
Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd
Royal Talens B.V.
Flint Group
Apollo Colors Inc
Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd
Wellton Chemical
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Azo Pigments are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil Based
Water Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Plastics
Textile
Printing Ink
Food
Paints & Varnishes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Azo Pigments Manufacturers
Azo Pigments Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Azo Pigments Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Azo Pigments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Azo Pigments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Azo Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Azo Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Azo Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Azo Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Stationary Azo Pigmentss
1.4.3 Trailer-Type Azo Pigmentss
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants
1.5.3 Chemical Plants
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Azo Pigments Market Size
2.2 Azo Pigments Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Azo Pigments Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Azo Pigments Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Azo Pigments Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Azo Pigments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Azo Pigments Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Azo Pigments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Azo Pigments Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Azo Pigments Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Azo Pigments Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Azo Pigments Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Azo Pigments Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Azo Pigments Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Azo Pigments Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Azo Pigments Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Azo Pigments Market Size by Application
………………………………
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
