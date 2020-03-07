Global Azo Pigments market 2025 Strategic Employment, Brand Players, Competitive Grade Investment Ratio and Summary

WiseGuyReports has announced the addition of a new intelligence report, titled “Global Azo Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.

One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties.

Global Azo Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azo Pigments.

This report researches the worldwide Azo Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Azo Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The key players covered in this study

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sincol Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

DIC Corporation

Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics LLP

Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Royal Talens B.V.

Flint Group

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Wellton Chemical

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Azo Pigments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil Based

Water Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Azo Pigments Manufacturers

Azo Pigments Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Azo Pigments Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Azo Pigments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Azo Pigments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Azo Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Azo Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Azo Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Azo Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

