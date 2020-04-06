In this report, the Global Azelaic Acid Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Azelaic Acid Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.
It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc.
Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding above 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region.
The global Azelaic Acid market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Azelaic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Azelaic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Emery Oleochemicals
Matrica SpA
BASF
Croda Sipo
Ninghai Zhonglong
Jiangsu Senxuan
Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials
Shandong Clearwill
Hubei Tuochu
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
GMP Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Plastics
Lubricants
Electronics
Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
Others
