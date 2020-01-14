Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) is a system of alternative medicines in India.

Growing population, rising awareness about AYUSH medicines, increasing side-effects of mainstream medicines, escalating costs of conventional health care and government support is driving the industry. Today India is one of the top exporters of alternative medicines in the world. Major export destination includes US and European countries like Germany and France.

In 2018, the global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baidyanath

Himalya Herbals

Ganga Pharmaceuticals

Patanjali

Hamdard

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ayurvedic Medicines

Herbal Medicines

Aroma Therapy

Homeopathy

Reflexology

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Women

Men

Kids

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AYUSH and Alternative Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AYUSH and Alternative Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

