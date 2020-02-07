Global Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 2019-2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.The report introduced the Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Axle and Shaft for Pickup and Trucks is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicle’s engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Axle and Shaft for Pickup and Trucks can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

Scope of the Report:

For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

Half Shaft production is bigger than Propeller Shaft, and we predict that in the following five years, the half Shaft production will continue to be bigger than Propeller Shaft, the Half Shaft production value is also bigger than Propeller Shaft. Propeller Shaft price is bigger than the price of Half Shaft. The sales of Axle and Shaft in the truck applications is bigger than Pickup.

The worldwide market for Axle and Shaft for Pickup and Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3650 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Axle and Shaft for Pickup and Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Major Manufacturers:

GKN

NTN

Dana

AAM

Neapco

JTEKT

SAT

Nexteer

Hyundai-wia

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

Wanxiang Qianchao

Fawer

Danchuan

Market Segment by Type, covers

Propeller Type

Half Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Trucks

Pickup

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

