Global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors Market Investments & Leading Manufacturer Analysis 2025

Axial piston motors work with a bent axis design or swash plate principle. The fixed displacement type works as a hydraulic motor, and the variable displacement type most often functions as a hydraulic pump. Fixed displacement motors may be used in both open and closed loop circuits.

The global average price of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is in the decreasing trend, from 75.2 USD/KW in 2012 to 69.9 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor includes Bent Axis and Swash Plate, and the proportion of Bent Axis in 2016 is about 64.74%, and the proportion is in fluctuation trend from 2012 to 2016.

Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is widely used in Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Agriculture Machines and other field. The most proportion of Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor is in Construction Machinery, and the proportion in 2016 is 35.59%, and the Industrial Machinery is account for 27.49% in the market.

Europe and USA are the two largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 24.42%, and 23.01% in 2016, respectively.

Market competition is not intense. Kawasaki, Danfoss, Parker, Eaton, Poclain, Bosch Rexroth, Bondioli & Paves etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market is valued at 530 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Axial Piston Hydraulic Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kawasaki

Danfoss

Parker

Eaton

Poclain

Bosch Rexroth

Bondioli & Paves

HAWE Hydraulik

Hydrosila

Casappa

Sunfab

HANSA-TMP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Swash Plate

Bent Axis

Segment by Application

Construction Machinery

Industrial Machinery

Agriculture Machines

Other

