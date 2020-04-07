In this report, the Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-awnings-fabric-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Awning fabrics are very different from other textiles. They have an advanced set of properties which allow them to withstand annual changes in temperature, along with the other challenges posed by life outdoors, including UV lightening and damage caused by rain or dirt. They are strong enough to resist tearing effectively, even on seams and hems, and stay taut despite being opened and closed thousands of times.
Awnings were once made from canvas. Acrylic was a synthetic alternative which replaced canvas in the early 1960s, while polyester arrived in recent years using environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes. Acrylic looks and feels like canvas, while polyester has a thinner, flatter texture with a matt surface. Polyester’s more recent development meant a high-tech composition, with advantages in terms of strength, light fastness, UVA and UVB projection and nano-coatings. Acrylic has developed and now offers similar properties in these areas. Therefore the main difference is in the texture and feel of the fabric. Synthetic awning fabric is generally made from vinyl, acrylic, polyester, or a combination of any of the three. The way that synthetic fabric is formed and how it is coated, backed, and dyed will all make a difference in how it performances.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Awnings Fabric in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Awnings Fabric market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 24474 K Sqm by 2022 from 18906 K Sqm in 2017 (estimated), with a CAGR 5.30%. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, EU and North America are remarkable in the global Awnings Fabric industry because of their market share and technology status of Awnings Fabric.
In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
The price of Awnings Fabric differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Awnings Fabric quality from different companies.
Although the market competition of Awnings Fabric is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Awnings Fabric and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Awnings Fabric market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Awnings Fabric volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Awnings Fabric market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Glen Raven, Inc
Recasens USA
Twitchell
Graniteville
TenCate
Marlen Textiles
SunSetter
Herculite
Cooley
Para SpA
Giovanardi GmbH
Schmitz-Werke GmbH
Sunesta
SRF Limited
Sattler
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Canvas Awning Fabric
Acrylic Awning Fabric
Vinyl Awning Fabrics
Polyester Fabrics
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-awnings-fabric-forecast-andamp;-opportunities-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Awnings Fabric Forecast & Opportunities 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com