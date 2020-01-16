Global AWD Systems Market 2018-2022 – Onset of Advanced Technologies to upsurge the Growth

AWD Systems market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. AWD Systems market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

AWD Systems market size will grow from USD 15421.4 Billion in 2017 to USD 23522.27 Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 7.29%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.

The automotive industry is inclined towards using advanced technologies to reduce crashes and mitigate the impact of accidents on passengers. The multi-wheel drive systems play an important role in achieving both the targets.Multi-wheel drive systems have evolved from the need for better fuel efficiency, safety, stability, control, and driving experience. These systems offer these features, prompting automobile companies to invest extensively in such systems. The market for these systems is driven by the increasing demand for the SUVs globally, as well as due to the unfavorable terrains prevailing across various regions.

The major players in global AWD Systems market include:



ZF Friedrichshafen AG , Continental AG , Magna International Inc. , Borgwarner Inc. , Jtekt Corporation , American Axle Manufacturing , Eaton Corporation PLC , GKN PLC , Dana Holding Corporation , Oerlikon Inc.

By System Type

Manual All-Wheel Drive System , Automatic All-Wheel Drive System

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

