Global Aviation Life Rafts Market Report: Top Companies, Trends, Challenges, Driving Factor Analysis, CAGR of 4.76% and Forecast to 2021

Aviation Life Rafts Market Report 2017-2021 includes a comprehensive analysis of the current Market. The report starts with the basic Aviation Life Rafts industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Aviation Life Rafts Report contains in depth information of Major Manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market Forecast till 2021. This Report also provides data about the company and its operations. It also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Scope of Aviation Life Rafts Market:

About Aviation Life Rafts

Aviation life rafts must be able to accommodate all the occupants of an aircraft in the case of emergency. Each raft must be equipped with a locator light (approved as per TSO-C85 or C85a standards), pyrotechnic signaling device, and a survival kit. Aircraft also have enough number of life rafts on board so that even if the largest life raft is inoperative (due to some failures), the remaining will accommodate all the passengers of the aircraft. This contingent measure is practiced to ensure optimum safety of occupants on board an aircraft. Also, as per the guidelines of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), any aircraft flying long-haul routes over ocean should have a minimum of two life rafts.

Industry analysts forecast the global aviation life rafts Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

Implementation of stringent regulatory standards on safety equipment

Market challenge

Removal of life rafts from aircraft flying within 400 nautical miles from coast

Market trend

Implementation of coated fabric for life rafts

Aviation Life Rafts Market competition by Top manufacturers, sales, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer; The Top Key players are:

EAM WORLDWIDE, Revere Survival, Survival Products, WINSLOW LIFERAFT COMPANY, Zodiac Aerospace, C&M Marine Aviation Services and Switlik

Regions that have been covered for this Aviation Life Rafts Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in this Aviation Life Rafts Market Report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to Aviation Life Rafts market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

There are total 14 Chapters in Aviation Life Rafts Market Report:

Chapter 1 Overview of Aviation Life Rafts Market

Chapter 2 Global Aviation Life Rafts Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Aviation Life Rafts Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Aviation Life Rafts Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Low End Servers

Chapter 11 Aviation Life Rafts Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Aviation Life Rafts Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Aviation Life Rafts Market

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Aviation Life Rafts Market

Further in the report, the Aviation Life Rafts market is examined for Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin. These points are analysed for companies, types, and regions. In continuation with this data, the sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Aviation Life Rafts Market consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise figures are also provided in this report.