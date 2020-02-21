Global Aviation Biofuel Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

The global Aviation Biofuel market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aviation Biofuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aviation Biofuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Aviation Biofuel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Aviation Biofuel manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International Inc.

Red Rock Biofuels

Targray Technology International Inc.

Vega Biofuels

Argent Energy

GEVO

KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG

PetroSun, Inc.

Shirke Energy

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

Segment by Application

Civil Aviation

Military Aviation

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Aviation Biofuel

1.1 Definition of Aviation Biofuel

1.2 Aviation Biofuel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aviation Biofuel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO)

1.2.3 Fischer-Tropsch (FT)

1.3 Aviation Biofuel Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Aviation Biofuel Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Civil Aviation

1.3.3 Military Aviation

1.4 Global Aviation Biofuel Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Aviation Biofuel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aviation Biofuel Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Aviation Biofuel Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Aviation Biofuel

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aviation Biofuel

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Aviation Biofuel

….

8 Aviation Biofuel Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Honeywell International Inc.

8.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Honeywell International Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Honeywell International Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Red Rock Biofuels

8.2.1 Red Rock Biofuels Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Red Rock Biofuels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Red Rock Biofuels Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Targray Technology International Inc.

8.3.1 Targray Technology International Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Targray Technology International Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Targray Technology International Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Vega Biofuels

8.4.1 Vega Biofuels Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Vega Biofuels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Vega Biofuels Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Argent Energy

8.5.1 Argent Energy Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Argent Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Argent Energy Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 GEVO

8.6.1 GEVO Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 GEVO Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 GEVO Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG

8.7.1 KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 KFS Biodiesel GmbH & Co. KG Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 PetroSun, Inc.

8.8.1 PetroSun, Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 PetroSun, Inc. Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 PetroSun, Inc. Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Shirke Energy

8.9.1 Shirke Energy Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Shirke Energy Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Shirke Energy Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Aviation Biofuel Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Aviation Biofuel Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

